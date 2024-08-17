We talked just today in an online dating app. His bio say “I’m a giver and I’m happy to help other people”.

He messaged me asking about my life. Then after a minute he offered me 2000 USD just for a sex video call, and he said he will send the money through Western Union. I said send it first. He claimed he’s willing to send the money first and is asking my name and what country and city I live in.

I asked if we can have a video call so I can believe that he’s real and not a scammer, but he refused; he wants to hide his face in any video call.

So tell me is this a scam or real?