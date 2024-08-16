We talked just today in online dating app and his bio is “I’m a giver and I’m happy to help other people” then he message me asking about my life. Then after a minute he offered me a 2000 USD just for sex video call and he said he will send the money through Western Union. I said send it first then he’s willing to send the money first he’s already asking my name and what country and city I lived. I asked if we can have a video call so I will believe that he’s real and not a scammer but he refused he wants to hide his face in video call. So tell me is this a scam or real?