We talked just today in online dating app and his bio is “I’m a giver and I’m happy to help other people” then he message me asking about my life. Then after a minute he offered me a 2000 USD just for sex video call and he said he will send the money through Western Union. I said send it first then he’s willing to send the money first he’s already asking my name and what country and city I lived. I asked if we can have a video call so I will believe that he’s real and not a scammer but he refused he wants to hide his face in video call. So tell me is this a scam or real?
It's a scam. Block him and move on.– VickyCommented 45 mins ago
This question is similar to: Am I being scammed by a sugar daddy?.
Actually he called me jacking off lol then he asked me if I want to do it and I said no I can’t. Then he said “Fuck off then stupid bitch”😂 I said if he’s real he should send it in my Paypal or cash app but he refused he said he only have Western Union, so tell me, is it still a scam?– ajiCommented 2 mins ago
