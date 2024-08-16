Using a fake bank statement as that of proofofstatementcom for a loan approval is acceptable?
-
1How could it possibly be acceptable? How can you believe that banks don't have mechanisms to check claimed assets?– keshlamCommented 20 mins ago
1 Answer
If you're in the US - see the US Federal Criminal Code (18 USC) Sec. 1344:
Whoever knowingly executes, or attempts to execute, a scheme or artifice—
(1) to defraud a financial institution; or
(2) to obtain any of the moneys, funds, credits, assets, securities, or other property owned by, or under the custody or control of, a financial institution, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises;
shall be fined not more than $1,000,000 or imprisoned not more than 30 years, or both.
Other countries have similar bank fraud provisions in their criminal code.