Using a fake bank statement as that of proofofstatementcom for a loan approval is acceptable?

    How could it possibly be acceptable? How can you believe that banks don't have mechanisms to check claimed assets?
    – keshlam
    Commented 20 mins ago

If you're in the US - see the US Federal Criminal Code (18 USC) Sec. 1344:

Whoever knowingly executes, or attempts to execute, a scheme or artifice—

(1) to defraud a financial institution; or

(2) to obtain any of the moneys, funds, credits, assets, securities, or other property owned by, or under the custody or control of, a financial institution, by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises;

shall be fined not more than $1,000,000 or imprisoned not more than 30 years, or both.

Other countries have similar bank fraud provisions in their criminal code.

