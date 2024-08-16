Background: USA (California if it matters)

My employer switched to a different HMO, and unlike the previous one, all referrals by my PCP must be approved by the insurance before I can schedule an appointment with a specialist. This has twice now caused my daughter to be seen by the specialist much later than the PCP wanted.

Given that the specialist won't schedule me until my HMO approves the referral, I'm assuming this is because of the risk involved if my HMO ends up not approving the referral from my PCP. When risk needs mitigating, I think of insurance. However, I haven't found any insurance that covers this case. There's supplemental insurance and gap coverage, but neither of those seem to apply here.