0

US citizen currently living in UK. If I gain inheritance thru US family, what will the tax implications be?

Am trying to see if it’ll be better off to move back to US or not!

Thanks

Improve this question
New contributor
Nathan Tannett is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .