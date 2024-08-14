I wanted to ask a question that is very obvious for some people. However, some of the concepts in investing in stocks are not obvious for me as I am just getting started in investing. I want to know how owning a stock benefits me.

When I buy a stock of a company I partially become an owner of that company, a shareholder. Why/how would it benefit me if I am an owner of a company?

Assumption 1: The first thing that comes to my mind is that I can have a claim on the money that the company makes. To me this would be the only reason of owning a company, therefore buying company stocks: Having a share on their income, in simplest terms, a chunk of money that is paid to my bank account from the company's earnings. I understand that this is called dividend.

But this obvious information seems to be eluding me when I follow courses or read articles about basics of investing in stocks. Meaning that this information isn't explained explicitly neither by those courses nor the articles. The first problem that I am having is about "growth stocks". These stocks are explained as stocks that don't pay dividends. They use their income for the year for growing more, therefore they don't pay dividends frequently or no dividends at all for a long time. For example, the tech industry.

Why would someone want to buy a share of a company if they won't earn money from it, based on the Assumption 1? A company is founded by an owner in the first place so that the owner can literally earn money. If I am buying a piece of a public company, I become an owner. Therefore I want to make money using this company. Then why would I buy a company that doesn't pay me dividends and spends their yearly earnings to grow? What's the use of a giant company to an owner if the owner can't get paid by dividends? What's the hype about these "growth stocks"?

I gathered that the answer to this question is called capital appreciation. People buy stocks of these growth companies, then they sell them in the future when their prices increase. I am familiar with the dynamics of supply and demand. When something is in demand, its price is higher. If there is a lot of supply, the price is lower. If there is a lot of buyer for a stock its price will be higher, and vice versa. So, do these people rely on whether the demand might be higher in the future? If so, why would the demand be higher based on Assumption 1? These companies don't pay dividends. Buying a stock hoping that demand for it will be higher doesn't make sense to me, IF owners of the company doesn't earn money from it through dividends. I am definitely missing something crucial but I don't know what.

If a company doesn't pay dividends, owning a stock in that company feels like paying for a piece of paper. Like really a standard A4 size paper that is nothing written on it. Therefore, when people say "capital appreciation" about these growth stocks, I can only imagine bunch of people trading this piece of paper: a game, an illusion. Then, one hopes that others would play this game too, so that they can make money.

So, in essence, this is my question. What is the real benefit of owning a stock? Why/how would it benefit me when I own a company? What is the benefit of owning a growth stock compared to a stock that pays regular dividends?

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my question and helping me!