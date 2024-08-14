I am considering investing in international mutual funds as part of my diversified portfolio. However, I am unclear about the potential tax implications that may arise from this type of investment.

Could someone explain how taxes might apply in the following scenarios:

Dividends: How are dividends from international mutual funds taxed compared to domestic mutual funds? Are there any specific tax treaties that might affect the withholding tax rate?

Capital Gains: If I sell shares in an international mutual fund, how are capital gains taxed? Is there any difference in how long-term and short-term capital gains are treated?

Foreign Tax Credits: I've heard about foreign tax credits—how do they work in the context of international mutual funds? Can I claim these credits to offset taxes paid on foreign income?

Reporting Requirements: Are there any additional reporting requirements, such as IRS Form 8938 (Statement of Specified Foreign Financial Assets), that I need to be aware of when investing in these funds?

I am a U.S. taxpayer, so I am particularly interested in how these issues apply under U.S. tax law. Any insights or experiences shared would be greatly appreciated!