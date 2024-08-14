A is the owner of the firm XYZ. On 01.01.2024, B, the account of firm XYZ, sold a goods for Rs 80000 to C and C paid 20000 Rs via gpay to A and gave 30000 Rs cash to C and remaining 30000 Rs was on credit. On the same date the 30000 Rs cash which was received by C, he spent 10000 Rs on office sundry expenses and gave 15000 Rs to D to give it to A and remaining 5000 Rs were stolen. Now the 15000 Rs which were received by D, D gave 10000 Rs cash to A on date 05.01.2024 and remaining 5000 Rs he made gpay on 07.01.2021. Now the question is How A will make journal entry of above all on date 10.01.2024. for himself