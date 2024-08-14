0

Recently I have been getting a few vague, nearly inaudible calls. The voice on the other side sounds so bad, I can't understand a word they where saying. After picking up the phone (answering with my name), turning up my sound, and asking a few times to speak up, I got weirded out and hang up.

Trying to look up the phone number got me nowhere, and after picking up the second time, and not saying anything, they hung up after about half a minute. Still sounding vaguely like a Dutch voice (My native language). I blocked them afterwards, got another call from another similar -but slightly different- number. (Which I didn't respond to). I got a whats-app message from them (and blocked them after taking a look at the unknown profile picture), with the blocked number.

After doing some online research, I believe this to be part of an AI voice clone scam, but am uncertain in how exactly they work, how much 'data' they need, and what to do more than just blocking them.

How does this scam work?

If the call is inaudible, just hang up. Block the phone number if your service supports that. If it doesn't, consider signing up with NoMoRoBo.

I have simply stopped accepting phone calls from any number I don't recognize; if they have something legitimate to say, they can leave a message. And overnight I put my phone in do not disturb mode, where only a small number of people can cause it to ring, even if I do know them.

It may just be a very confused wrong number. Two decades ago, I got a long series of calls, each time at some obscene hour of the morning, with very faint audio from somebody who seemed to be speaking Italian and didn't understand when I told them in English they had the wrong number. If I just stayed silent, they apparently didn't know how to hang up, since the line would remain open until I did. Finally, I used translation software to prepare a script in that Italian saying"I don't know who you are, and I don't know who you are trying to reach, but you have the wrong number. You are waking me up. This is very annoying. Please, stop. Do you understand?" and read that off to them next time they called. There was a pause, they said something, they hung up and the calls did stop.

So it's possible you just have somebody clueless on the other end of the line. But it's not impossible that they're trying to record your voice, so if you can block them, that probably is the preferred solution.

