Can I sue my ex-husband for which we were only married not even six months. He manipulated me as I was in a very bad place. He actually was still married at the time that he basically said if I don’t put him on the deed and sell my house then we just can’t be together. He had worked for a local utility company and made a lot of money. But he had lied and said that he was not married at the time that he convinced me to put him on the Deed, then the house that I bought nine years prior, he then forced me to sell it for a cash offer because he said it’ll take too long. He forced me to do a joint bank account because the check was in both of our names we had only been together six months. I made a total of $111,000 then he said if I wanted to buy a house and I needed to pay off almost $80,000 of his personal debt from his previous marriage. I was reluctant because at that time, I was not allowed to be on the loan because I was still within the three years of filing bankruptcy for my first marriage so I paid off all his debt every time he got a fight he would open up a bank account and take all of my money , he ended up getting maybe 29,000 out of his when they sold their house then he convinced me to buy a house an hour of outside of town. He told me that he would put me on the deed when he made the purchase clearly why in the world would I ever give all of my money? The only asset I have without being on the deed he not only did not put me on the deed, he left less than a year later and foreclosed on the house, which I paid for. He also forced me to sell my truck. If I didn’t he would not give me the gas money to take my kids to school. My truck was almost paid off. He convinced me not to work because I ended up getting laid off of my job and he basically took all my money paid all his debt purchased home with the rest of my money took the rest of my money then left and foreclosed on the house and never put me on the deed Now he moved from California across the country to Florida manipulated another lady to put him on some property of hers. Can I go after him so I can get the money back that I paid all of his debt on? I spent my whole life up what I had and he took it all and left a year later.