I have been making minimum payments for 14 years on a 30 year fixed mortgage with an interest rate of just under 5% and no prepayment penalty. I have about $105,000 principal balance, and stand to gain enough to pay this off and have around $20,000 left in the bank. I am leaning towards doing this but don't know if it's the smartest thing to do with the money.
For some background, I am in my 40s and have medical insurance through work and a couple of retirement accounts (this is not where the money in the first paragraph is coming from). I have no plans to sell my home in the American south, which got a new roof and HVAC system within the last five years. I don't itemize my taxes so I can't deduct my mortgage interest. I don't have any other debt and I'm able to save a bit after each month's expenses.
Does it make sense to pay off my mortgage now? Is the money better invested elsewhere?