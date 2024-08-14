What are you going to do with the money if you don't pay off the mortgage? If the answer is "invest it in something that I think will safely pay significantly more (after taxes) that the interest costs", that's the safest opportunity for leveraged investment you will probably ever have and you should let the mortgage run. If whatever you do with it would not produce those returns, you might want to pay off the loan.

Remember that after paying off your mortgage, you can, if necessary, take out a home equity loan. This will probably cost more in interest than the mortgage would have, but it does mean that you have some ability to recover if you have a need for additional cash.

Note that even so you do not want to be "house rich but cash poor." Ideally, you should always have the equivalent of 1 years worth of spending in an account you can quickly access such as CDs or a high interest savings account. Consider setting that aside before deciding whether to pay off your mortgage.

Remember too that there is the intermediate choice, assuming your mortgage permits it, of paying down the principal without paying off the loan entirely. This shortens the duration before the loan is paid off, and reduces how much the loan will cost you as a result. Depending on your confidence in your investments versus the loan's interest rate, this may be as good a choice as investing anywhere else. Maybe better, if your primary concern is safety.

But you have to decide for yourself where you are most comfortable on this spectrum. We can't tell you; we're not you.