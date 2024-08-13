4

This man say he needs a texting buddy someone he could give attention, talk and share things with and he will pay 600 dollars.

He say he is 41 from Omaha, Nebraska, and he is really doing because college students need financial from people who have it for rent and paying bills

So I said OK Then he says he wants to go ahead and get my first allowance and want to know what institution I bank with. He gonna send me a check and then im suppose to deposit it

    You have done well to ask. It's this money.stackexchange.com/questions/133556/… but so far only the first part.
    – AakashM
    Commented 7 hours ago
    Its best if you just cut this communication off. Depending upon the skill of this person they may convince you to give them some of your hard earned money. You don't need this aggravation in your life, just block the number.
    – Pete B.
    Commented 7 hours ago

Good for you for asking the question!

DO NOT provide this person ANY more personal information than you have already provided. DO NOT give them a physical address, if you haven't already. ESPECIALLY DO NOT give them any information about your financial accounts. Not even the name. Nothing.

The potential for scamming and stalking is legitimate. Every bit of additional information you provide increases your risk. ESPECIALLY DO not assume that just because you don't see the scam that there is no potential for it.

You ask, "how is he trying to scam me". Impossible to say, but scammers will gather little bits of personal information and use it together to exploit their victims. It takes very little for a persistent scammer to exploit.

Stalkers get cell phones and addresses and once the relationship does not go how they wish, the harassing begins. Up to and including physical danger.

Seriously, disengage. Don't explain, just disengage. Even better, change your number.

  • 3
    I was going to upvote this answer until I read the last line. There is no "safe" relationship with this person, they're a scammer (probably even a team of scammers and not even one individual person).
    – Vicky
    Commented 5 hours ago
  • 3
    @Vicky You're right, of course. Answer revised.
    – Jack
    Commented 3 hours ago
This is what is called a "sugar daddy" scam. If there's no sex involved, then most likely the goal is to steal your identity one way or another, or use you for money laundering by sending money to you from one (forged/fraudulent/stolen/otherwise illegally obtained source) and receiving money from you to another (clean/legitimate) destination, leaving you holding the bag as the end-point of the string of fraudulent transactions.

As others have said, the more information you share the easier it is to steal your identity, and once money starts changing hands - that's when the money laundering phase starts.

