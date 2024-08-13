Good for you for asking the question!

DO NOT provide this person ANY more personal information than you have already provided. DO NOT give them a physical address, if you haven't already. ESPECIALLY DO NOT give them any information about your financial accounts. Not even the name. Nothing.

The potential for scamming and stalking is legitimate. Every bit of additional information you provide increases your risk. ESPECIALLY DO not assume that just because you don't see the scam that there is no potential for it.

You ask, "how is he trying to scam me". Impossible to say, but scammers will gather little bits of personal information and use it together to exploit their victims. It takes very little for a persistent scammer to exploit.

Stalkers get cell phones and addresses and once the relationship does not go how they wish, the harassing begins. Up to and including physical danger.

Seriously, disengage. Don't explain, just disengage. Even better, change your number.