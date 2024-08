Im doing an excercise where it is assumed that there is 50% chance of market gaining 30% and 50% chance market losing 10%, every year. I have to calculated annualized return.

To compute annualized return, i thought i can simply take expected return ie 0.5*(1+0.3) + 0.5* (1-0.1) = 1.1

but if i model it as 1st year 30% gain and 2nd year loss of 10%, then return over 2 years is 1.3*0.9 = 1.17, therefore annualized return is sqrt(1.17)-1 ie 8.17%

which is the correct approach and why? Thanks a lot