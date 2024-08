Party A has an LLC, which pays no taxes in the US, because it doesn't generate revenue there. The owner lives in Europe and doesn't pay taxes in the US. Party B is the exact same thing. Now Party B invoices to party A, for services rendered in Europe. Does Party B now owe taxes or have to file for taxes or anything like that?

Party A is registered in Nevada. Party B is registered in Wyoming.

Does it make sense to move the Nevada LLC to Wyoming to simplify things, or can it just stay that way?