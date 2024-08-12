I would like to know what are other ways to invest in real estate apart from actually buying a real estate and sitting on it. The latter comes with a significant hassle of being a homeowner and possibly dealing with tenants etc. which I prefer to avoid. But would like to invest in residential real estate as an asset class for the next 30y or so.
The easiest way to passively invest in real estate is through funds (ETFs or mutual funds) that own Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Investing in REITs directly is usually not possible for small passive investors, so investment firms set up funds that own multiple REITs. This gets you exposure to real estate values and incomes without actually owning any real estate. You can pick funds that focus on either commercial or residential real estate to fit your goals.
I would note that the return on real estate funds is not significantly higher than stock market funds on average, and they are just as volatile - but it can diversify your portfolio and reduce volatility overall.
Another way is to buy a single property (I assume with a loan) and hire a property manager to deal with the issues you mention. The downside is that the loan and property manager eat into your return and often make it where your net cashflow is very small and you're only "profiting" on the change in value, which can't be materialized until you sell the house (or borrowing from it, costing you more interest). You still have the risk of the property going unrented for a long period, during which time you still need to pay the loan and the property manager, so the risk is much higher and often not worth the return.
You are correct that in general buying rental property is not passive at all - it is basically a part-time job. You need to decide if the income from that job is worth the effort compared to other opportunities. Most "profit" from these properties is not in the rent collected but in buying them at a discount.
1There are also publicly traded homebuilders that offer exposure to the residential real estate market from the new build side.– Hart COCommented 1 hour ago
As D Stanley's answer points out, you can invest in a REIT. You can also invest in the real estate sector as a whole. See here for information on sectors in general. Examples of ETFs that represent the real estate sector are FREL and DFAR. You can use those in your favorite stock tool and see competitors. Here's Fidelity's page on FREL, and under Comparisons you'll see similar offerings from Vanguard, Schwab, etc.