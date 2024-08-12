The easiest way to passively invest in real estate is through ETFs that own Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). Investing in REITs directly is usually not possible for small passive investors, so investment firms set up ETFs that own multiple REITs. This gets you exposure to real estate values and incomes without actually owning any real estate. You can pick ETFs that focus on either commercial or residential real estate to fit your goals.

I would note that the return on real estate ETFs is not significantly higher than stock market ETFs on average, and they are just as volatile - but it can diversify your portfolio and reduce volatility overall.

Another way is to buy a single property (I assume with a loan) and hire a property manager to deal with the issues you mention. The downside is that the loan and property manager eat into your return and often make it where your net cashflow is very small and you're only "profiting" on the change in value, which can't be materialized until you sell the house (or borrowing from it, costing you more interest). You still have the risk of the property going unrented for a long period, during which time you still need to pay the loan and the property manager, so the risk is much higher and often not worth the return.

You are correct that in general buying rental property is not passive at all - it is basically a part-time job. You need to decide if the income from that job is worth the effort compared to other opportunities. Most "profit" from these properties is not in the rent collected but in buying them at a discount.