I’m a W2 employee and so is my spouse. I also own a single member LLC. Both our companies offer us health insurance and subsidize it for us, but do not subsidize it for our kids. I’m trying to understand if I could use the self-employed health insurance deduction to deduct the cost of health insurance just for my kids from my LLC income. I keep seeing how it says you can’t if you’re covered through your work or through your spouse’s work but nothing says anything about if your kids are eligible for subsidized health insurance or not. So since I’m covered through my work plan, am I automatically ineligible, even for my kids? Or is there a possibility to use the deduction just for insurance for my kids? [It costs a lot to insure them so I’d love to be able to deduct it if possible!]