I am a nonresident alien who has never been to the US. No business there either, never, in any shape or form. I'm currently in a dispute over my tax situation with the IRS and it seems like i will have to litigate in tax or district court. However, I have no ITIN or SSN and IRS will take up to a year to process an ITIN application even if I file one. Is it possible to file a petition at either Tax or District court and participate in the litigation procedure without having SSN or ITIN? My case concerns gift tax btw. I plan to file and explain my legal position to IRS but not pay and then after they issue notice of deficiency attempt at tax court or may be district court if I decide so