I have received my US tax refund as a check from IRS to my foreign address. I asked my US bank how can I deposit it and, since the amount of the check exceeds my online mobile deposit limit of $10k, they told me that I can mail the check to them and gave me the address I shall use. So i did that -- I sent my check in an envelope (inside another envelope) using DHL with tracking number.

Now, it has been 2 weeks since I mailed it. And for the last 5 days, I see it's being "Held in Customs" on the USPS tracking page. I'm wondering now, whether they won't let it through. Does anyone know what might be the cause of the delay? Will it be returned back if it doesn't pass the customs?

I looked into customs declarations, but these relate to bringing in cash (even in form of checks) into the country. In my case -- the money never left the US. It's the IRS money that should be deposited to my US bank account. By mailing the check, I simply tell my bank to perform the transaction. Unless I'm missing something or week of customs clearance delay is normal in such a case?