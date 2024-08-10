I went through some training courses to obtain some certifications that I needed to run a business. The next year, I established a single-member LLC and started doing business using those certifications.

I would like to deduct the costs of those trainings/certifications from my tax returns, but I'm not sure how to do that.

I was initially thinking of reporting those expenses as startup-expenditures, which seems to be allowed under section 195. However, somebody told me that educational expenses necessary to establish a business cannot be deducted as startup costs, and they pointed pointed me to Topic no. 513, Work-related education expenses, which says:

the education can't be part of a program that will qualify you for a new trade or business or that you need to meet the minimal educational requirements of your present trade or business

People in my same line of business of me said that what they did was using depreciation to "spread" the costs of the trainings/certifications across 5 years. I read Instructions for Form 4562 (2023) and "Part VI. Amortization" seems to be what applies to me. Specifically, Part VI says that I can amortize "Business startup costs (section 195)". What confuses me is that I was told by some people that section 195 does not apply to my case, because they are work-related education expenses, but other people are telling me that I should go that route with depreciation/amortization. I also don't understand why I cannot report these expenses in 1 tax filing, but I should spread it over 5.

Can somebody help clear up my confusion? What would be the best way to report my training/certification costs in my tax returns?