There's not an easy solution - you are going to have to sacrifice to get things paid off. The more you sacrifice, the faster you can get things paid off.

21% is an insane car loan. Even though you're upside down, I would strongly consider selling the car and paying off the remainder with a personal loan if you can't pay it from what you have in savings. Then buy a crappy car that will last until you can get out of debt. Plus the insurance will be a lot cheaper.

The next step is to cut expenses to the bone. No more eating out (get used to Ramen noodles), no more trips, movies, etc. Every dollar you spend is money you could be spending on debt, so you're essentially borrowing everything you spend at this point.

Write down your obligatory expenses in priority order. Food and shelter are first. Then utilities (streaming services are not a utility, they are a luxury), then transportation (car+gas+insurance).

Once you have all of your expenses fixed, don't spend any more than you absolutely have to on them. Every other dollar goes to paying off debt. Start with the smallest cards first to get them out of the way. Then tackle the next smallest loan and work your way through until everything is paid off. Pay only the minimum payment on everything else.

If you want quicker progress, you need to increase your income. Look at delivery services, part time jobs, overnight jobs, anything to increase your income.

I'm aware of the avalanche and snowball method however I feel they really aren't making a dent with this debt.

This is common with the avalanche method if you focus on higher balance debts because they have a higher interest rate. If you see everything as one big pile it's harder to sense progress. You will get a better feeling of progress if you focus on the lowest balance first regardless of interest rates. Your interest rates are all so high that focusing on rate won't matter nearly as much as paying as much off each month as you can, and getting the satisfaction of knocking low balances out will help with that.

I also am trying to build some investments but not sure where to start. I only contribute to a high yield savings account.

Unless the "high yield" is more than 21% then there's no need to put any more money in it than you would need to get through an emergency that requires immediate cash. When getting out of debt, that needs to be as small as possible, maybe only $1,000 or so to whether any emergency that otherwise would be paid for with debt.

Your "investing" at this point is to pay off the debt, which has an instant return of 21%. You're not going to do any better than that in the market.