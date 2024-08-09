0

I'm currently a 22 year old who's trying to get my debt in order.

I currently hold a full time job making roughly 66k a year however I feel like nearly every paycheck I have goes to debt.

I currently have a CC debt totaling in $1768:

  • CC - $865 at 28.24% APR
  • CC2 - $314 at 32.00% APR
  • CC3 - $455 at 29.99% APR
  • CC4 - $133 not sure what the APR is

I then have a personal loan at $1824 at 21% APR

And lastly a upside down car loan which is at 13k with a 21% APR

This totals my debt to about 20k.

What strategies/methods would you financial wizards recommend I should use to go upon tackling this? I'm aware of the avalanche and snowball method however I feel they really aren't making a dent with this debt.

I also am trying to build some investments but not sure where to start. I only contribute to a high yield savings account. If I could get some advice on that, that would be great!

Thanks in advance!

  • what do your current debt payments total? Are you making all those payments? Do you have any amount you can pay beyond the minimums?
    – Kate Gregory
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • My current debt payments total roughly $156 for CC's, $88 for the personal loan, $430 for the car payment and $267 for car insurance I also pay 1k for rent. I make all those payments on time everytime. Sure I do but I'm really curious on which one I should really be tackling the most
    – sarxlives
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • $13k + $1824 + $1768 is about $16.5k. Is there another $3500 not mentioned that increases your debt to $20k? What are your expenses and how much do you have above the minimum payment to put towards paying down debt?
    – Justin Cave
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • Oh crap left out my phone that I'm paying off $849 and family 1.6k. Answered most of my expenses above.
    – sarxlives
    Commented 1 hour ago

There's not an easy solution - you are going to have to sacrifice to get things paid off. The more you sacrifice, the faster you can get things paid off.

21% is an insane car loan. Even though you're upside down, I would strongly consider selling the car and paying off the remainder with a personal loan if you can't pay it from what you have in savings. Then buy a crappy car that will last until you can get out of debt. Plus the insurance will be a lot cheaper.

The next step is to cut expenses to the bone. No more eating out (get used to Ramen noodles), no more trips, movies, etc. Every dollar you spend is money you could be spending on debt, so you're essentially borrowing everything you spend at this point.

Write down your obligatory expenses in priority order. Food and shelter are first. Then utilities (streaming services are not a utility, they are a luxury), then transportation (car+gas+insurance).

Once you have all of your expenses fixed, don't spend any more than you absolutely have to on them. Every other dollar goes to paying off debt. Start with the smallest cards first to get them out of the way. Then tackle the next smallest loan and work your way through until everything is paid off. Pay only the minimum payment on everything else.

If you want quicker progress, you need to increase your income. Look at delivery services, part time jobs, overnight jobs, anything to increase your income.

I'm aware of the avalanche and snowball method however I feel they really aren't making a dent with this debt.

This is common with the avalanche method if you focus on higher balance debts because they have a higher interest rate. If you see everything as one big pile it's harder to sense progress. You will get a better feeling of progress if you focus on the lowest balance first regardless of interest rates. Your interest rates are all so high that focusing on rate won't matter nearly as much as paying as much off each month as you can, and getting the satisfaction of knocking low balances out will help with that.

I also am trying to build some investments but not sure where to start. I only contribute to a high yield savings account.

Unless the "high yield" is more than 21% then there's no need to put any more money in it than you would need to get through an emergency that requires immediate cash. When getting out of debt, that needs to be as small as possible, maybe only $1,000 or so to whether any emergency that otherwise would be paid for with debt.

Your "investing" at this point is to pay off the debt, which has an instant return of 21%. You're not going to do any better than that in the market.

  • Yeah, I actually didn't think about selling the car and using a personal loan to pay off the difference. Luckily I'm handy with cars so no worries with getting a clunker. Appreciate this well thought out response. I have alot of work to do to get out of this.
    – sarxlives
    Commented 34 mins ago
There is no magic bullet for debt reduction. You owe money and the only way to get more is to:

  • Reduce expenses
  • Increase income

Some back of the napkin math on $66k annually and 25% payroll deductions (taxes, insurance) would net you 66,000*0.76/12 = 4,125 a month. In the question and comments your debt service is 156 (CC) + 88 (personal loan) + 430 (car) + 267 (insurance) + 1000 (rent) = $1,941 which is less than half. That means you have over $2000 a month going "somewhere", do you know where it's going?

The best answer is to get on a budget and don't take on more debt.

  1. Cut up all credit cards. The interest rate will eat you alive. Only pay cash or with debit.
  2. Pull up your statements and categorize expenses for the past month. How much did you spend eating out? On nonsense groceries like cookies and calorie dense snacks that you don't need? On streaming services? Reduce your expenses.
  3. Sell any junk you have laying around that you don't use and is worth at least $10 to somebody on Facebook.
  4. Track expenses so you don't get off track again.

I would recommend paying off the credit cards first since they are such a low balance. You could easily do this in 2-3 months unless you have large regular expenses you didn't tell us about.

I'm torn regarding the car. These days $13k is not that much for a car. I see 2014 Corollas with 110k miles going for $13k online. Sure you can search around for a better deal but I feel that any friction costs (taxes, fees) will not make it worthwhile. I would say just ATTACK that car loan once the credit cards are gone. You never ever want to be upside-down on a car loan.

As far as investing, I would only put in funds that are matched by an employer in a 401k or such (50%-100% return instantly). Any other investing is not going to regularly do better than 21% on a loan.

If you can put $1000 a month towards the debt you will be debt free in less than two years. $1500 a month and it's only 14 months. I know that sounds like a long time to a 22 year old, but you have WAY more years of your life beyond that and your future self will thank you for taking this situation seriously.

