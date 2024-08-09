0

The question is regarding cryptocurrencies. There have been many cases of fraud and theft over time and the recommended approach is to transfer funds to a physical personal ledger device. Hoever the trading platform I use is using the Ledger Vault solution in their backend to secure funds. Considering that I am mostly investing for short time, is it safe to trust the trading platform or should I still transfer to a personal Ledger with according transfer fees?

Improve this question
New contributor
M.Parent is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Crypto is just fraud. Get out.
    – Pete B.
    Commented 22 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .