In February of 2022 I signed a "General Engagement Letter for Individual Tax Return Preparation" with a tax advisor based in Massachusetts because I thought I needed help filing my past due MA 2018 income tax forms. I paid a $200 dollar deposit, then we lost contact and I ended up filing the income tax forms myself at a later date.

I have read through the agreement and it is clear that what I paid was a deposit, and as I never supplied the advisor with any of my tax or income information, no services were ever rendered.

Since then, I emailed the tax advisor asking for the $200 deposit back in September of 2023. The credit card I had paid with earlier was stolen and replaced in the meantime, so refunding back to the original payment method was not possible. The tax advisor asked me to upload a scan of my driver's license to confirm my identity before he could mail me a check for the amount.

The tax advisor closed the message with:

"I’m sorry that you did not avail yourself of the services for which you selected and contracted".

After I uploaded my ID and emailed to confirm that the check is being mailed, I received the following reply:

"When I confirm the information, I’ll put it on my To Do list. I don’t have an ETA for you. With the prevalence of identity theft, I’m trying to be careful and comply with requirement of my insurance carrier."

Since September of 2023 there has been no check and no further communication between us, until I emailed them again last month, July 2023. No response. I have tried calling their office as well but I've only gotten a voicemail so far. There seems to be a way to schedule a call on their website, which I may try. But I am worried that I will get the cold shoulder again, or that they will remember who I am and try to dodge communication.

So my question is, what options do I have to compel my tax advisor to repay a deposit for services never rendered? Thank you in advance. I understand that any thoughts you contribute are not legal or financial advice. I am merely seeking to understand the situation more clearly.