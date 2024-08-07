0

I would know what Banks are offering bank account for receiving funds and donations. It means not for sending money and limited to the receiving.

Thanks, Julio

3
  • Product/Service recommendations are off-topic here. Perhaps asking what type of account would work best for this would be a better question.
    – Nosjack
    Commented 40 mins ago
  • Why do you think it matters?
    – keshlam
    Commented 24 mins ago
  • Every bank on earth offers accounts you can deposit funds into so I'm not quite sure what you are getting at. It is possible that there is no way to phrase the question that is not an off-topic product or service request. But it is possible that if you explain what problem(s) you are encountering we can help provide guidance on what sort of account you need.
    – Justin Cave
    Commented 18 mins ago

