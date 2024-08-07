Your friend is incorrect. There are many scenarios in which paying cash for a home is a wise choice. I am going to assume this person is on the young side. As such it is easy to ignore risks as they have time to recover if things do not go well, and generally speaking there are less assets at risk.
The principles that one tends to use is that over the long haul many index funds have a 10% return. Then it follows, if you can get a mortgage for significantly less than that then it is wiser to invest and have a mortgage.
The problem, again, is the risk. When things go down, everything tends to go down. So bad economic times hit: Your investments are now worth half of what you invested. Your either lose your job, or your salary is reduced. Your home is now worth half of wat you paid for.
At that time it would be nice to have a paid for home. By not having a mortgage your income requirements to stay afloat is greatly reduced. You can either absorb that pay cut, or work a lower paying job to make ends meet. Your investments can sit, and wait until the economy recovers.
This is exactly the kind of thing that happened in the period between 2005 and 2008.
There is also a peace that comes with having little or no debt. For most, their biggest expense is housing with a mortgage or rent taking up the majority of that amount. What would your life be like if that was removed from your life?
Its wonderful.