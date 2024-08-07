Taking a loan so you can make an investment that earns less than what you pay in interest on the loan is indeed usually a money-losing proportion - you will pay more in interest than you earn from the investment.

There can be tax implications that nudge the break-even point in favor of the loan, since you may get a tax break on the mortgage interest but not the investment income. This also doesn't take into account future behavior of interest rates - it may make sense to take a fixed 6.8% mortgage today to make an investment at 4.8% if you believe the investment rate will rise above the mortgage rate during the life of the loan. Of course, there are also personal and cashflow reasons to get a loan - one would generally prefer to keep some liquid assets rather than having a paid-off home and zero cash. A fixed-rate mortgage is also effectively risk-free as you know exactly the return of each dollar you put into it, while stock market returns can go up or down.

Overall, it's generally better to put your money wherever it has the highest expected return, although there are a number of considerations around tax, cashflow, and expectations for the future that may affect that "expected return" over the life of the mortgage, which aren't captured in the numerical interest rates. It's a little more complicated than just comparing the interest rate numbers, but it's a good starting point.