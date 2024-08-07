0

A friend states, "Paying cash for a house is the dumbest thing a person could possibly do." Mortgages are currently at about 6.8%. Assume the following: --Investments are earning 4.8% --Risk-averse scenario, so 4.8% is probably the maximum --Equity in current home exceeds the cost of the home to be purchased --Cash from sale of home is not needed for other things

In that scenario, why would someone sell a home, invest the proceeds at 4.8%, and take on a mortgage at 6.8%? Wouldn't getting a mortgage only make sense if the proceeds could earn more than 6.8%?

Improve this question
2
  • Note that it doesn't have to be either-or. Always try to pay at least 20% in cash to avoid PMI costs, but outside of that it's really up to you. I could have paid cash but instead financed 50%, keeping that as effectively a leveraged investment, since I was fairly confident I could get returns for exceeding the mortgage interest rate.
    – keshlam
    Commented 26 mins ago
  • Also note that taking out a HELOC loan later is usually more expensive than a mortgage but not much more so, so having equity tied up in the house is not necessarily a problem
    – keshlam
    Commented 25 mins ago

3 Answers 3

Reset to default
1

Taking a loan so you can make an investment that earns less than what you pay in interest on the loan is indeed usually a money-losing proportion - you will pay more in interest than you earn from the investment.

There can be tax implications that nudge the break-even point in favor of the loan, since you may get a tax break on the mortgage interest but not the investment income. This also doesn't take into account future behavior of interest rates - it may make sense to take a fixed 6.8% mortgage today to make an investment at 4.8% if you believe the investment rate will rise above the mortgage rate during the life of the loan. Of course, there are also personal and cashflow reasons to get a loan - one would generally prefer to keep some liquid assets rather than having a paid-off home and zero cash. A fixed-rate mortgage is also effectively risk-free as you know exactly the return of each dollar you put into it, while stock market returns can go up or down.

Overall, it's generally better to put your money wherever it has the highest expected return, although there are a number of considerations around tax, cashflow, and expectations for the future that may affect that "expected return" over the life of the mortgage, which aren't captured in the numerical interest rates. It's a little more complicated than just comparing the interest rate numbers, but it's a good starting point.

Improve this answer
0

Earning 4.8% in a high interest environment is not risk averse - there's a clear risk of inflation materializing. Even bank deposits now can pay more than that if you look hard enough. So the assumption is unreasonable.

But even with that, there may be reasons to prefer leverage over cash payment depending on the personal situation and the expectation of future performance and market. For example if the rent income covers the interest expense it might make sense.

Improve this answer
0

Your friend is incorrect. There are many scenarios in which paying cash for a home is a wise choice. I am going to assume this person is on the young side. As such it is easy to ignore risks as they have time to recover if things do not go well, and generally speaking there are less assets at risk.

The principles that one tends to use is that over the long haul many index funds have a 10% return. Then it follows, if you can get a mortgage for significantly less than that then it is wiser to invest and have a mortgage.

The problem, again, is the risk. When things go down, everything tends to go down. So bad economic times hit: Your investments are now worth half of what you invested. Your either lose your job, or your salary is reduced. Your home is now worth half of wat you paid for.

At that time it would be nice to have a paid for home. By not having a mortgage your income requirements to stay afloat is greatly reduced. You can either absorb that pay cut, or work a lower paying job to make ends meet. Your investments can sit, and wait until the economy recovers.

This is exactly the kind of thing that happened in the period between 2005 and 2008.

There is also a peace that comes with having little or no debt. For most, their biggest expense is housing with a mortgage or rent taking up the majority of that amount. What would your life be like if that was removed from your life?

Its wonderful.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .