This is a screenshot from the Investing.com app, where I am watching a few stocks for my personal edification.

It's 9:03 am US Eastern Time and the markets will open soon (I think).

In the first row, I see the name of the stock and what I presume to be the current price.

The next row shows a clock icon, a dollar difference value, and a percent-change value. The bottom row shows a sun icon, a different change value, and a different percent-change value.

Sometimes in place of the sun there is a moon icon.

These must be things that are so basic that the help documentation doesn't explain them.

If you could, what do the various numbers and icons mean in layman's terms?

A while later, this is what I see: