Mr. A is to take 650000 Rs. from Mr. B. What will be the journal entry for this sentence. Actually let Mr. A is a Mediator between firm XYZ and Mr. B. B has given only 5 lakh rupees to Mr. A to give it to the firm XYZ and said that please tell the firm that A has given 1150000 Rs. So A told the firm XYZ that B has given 1150000 Rs. But A know that actually he has received only 5 lakh rupees from B so 650000 Rs. are still to be taken from B. So how journal entry will be made from point of view of A i.e. how A will make journal entry in his record.