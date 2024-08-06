I signed up for an Experian account, but at some point during onboarding, it gives me the error:

Oops, we're sorry! We have encountered an irrecoverable system error. Please note that your order has been canceled. Sorry about the inconvenience. Call us toll-free at 1-866-617-1894 Hours of operation: Mon - Fri: 6 am to 8 pm PT Sat - Sun: 8 am to 5 pm PT

error message

I always get the error after this screen: account-verification

When I call the number provided, the phone tree is impossible to get anywhere to a human. I even mailed a letter to Experian explaining the situation, but they have not responded. That was months ago.