I signed up for an Experian account, but at some point during onboarding, it gives me the error:
Oops, we're sorry!
We have encountered an irrecoverable system error. Please note that your order has been canceled. Sorry about the inconvenience.
Call us toll-free at 1-866-617-1894
Hours of operation: Mon - Fri: 6 am to 8 pm PT Sat - Sun: 8 am to 5 pm PT
I always get the error after this screen: account-verification
When I call the number provided, the phone tree is impossible to get anywhere to a human. I even mailed a letter to Experian explaining the situation, but they have not responded. That was months ago.