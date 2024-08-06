0

My understanding of the NAR case is that the commission field in the MLS database is removed. So, the seller effectively can negotiate the terms of both seller and buyer broker commission.

Now, this doesn't prevent a seller to call up an agent off the MLS and make a deal.

What I am puzzled: who is the intended beneficiary of this NAR settlement?

My guess is that the settlement tries to break the tacit and traditional 6% (3 for buyer agent, 3 for seller agent) rule in the broker industry and potentially making it lower thus the list price lower since sellers baeke in these commissions into their list prices.

But couldn't just a rich seller call up both sides of the agents and offer something like 8% and this empowers those who have more financial resources (e.g., larger, bigger, more expensive homeowners)?

This is why I am trying to understand who exactly is intended to benefit from this settlement but who will eventually benefit from the settlement.

Improve this question
1
  • Isn't the point of any settlement supposed to be that it's a compromise between the parties, reducing uncertainty and cost of litigation? If so, the benefit is to the parties involved. I'm not sure what you are asking beyond that.
    – keshlam
    Commented 32 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

But couldn't just a rich seller call up both sides of the agents

But how do they know who the buyers agent will be? Everybody that is considering making an offer could have their own agent. There will already be a contract between potential buyers and their agents.

Are you suggesting they will try to bribe the buyers agents in violation of their existing contract? That doesn't sound like a good thing to do.

Improve this answer
1
  • Thanks for the response - so in your answser, who are the beneficiaries?
    – Frank Swanton
    Commented 1 hour ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .