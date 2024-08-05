Unfortunately, the default assumption by most banks is that if you pay extra you are prepaying to guard yourself against a missed payment in the future. If you want the extra to be used to pay down the principal instead, you usually have to say so explicitly on every payment you want treated that way.

I suspect that if you look at your loan agreement carefully you will find that this is, in fact, what it says -- though it may take some digging to find it. Banks are pretty darned careful about following agreements to the letter.

Frankly, the right thing to do right now is not to fight about t -- you won't will -- but to find out how far ahead you are and thus how many payments you can safely skip, use that to give yourself a short payment vacation if it's at least one full payment, and in the future to be very explicit about how much is loan payment and that the rest is to be used to pay down the principal. This may require two separate transactions, and may require writing two checks -- or actually going onto a bank office to make the extra principal payment so you can talk to someone and make sure they understand and do it correctly -- unless the bank has an online payment mechanism that explicitly accounts for this.

You made a bad assumption. Not really the bank's fault you didn't check the procedure, and barely your fault since this rarely comes with clear instructions. It isn't the end of the world. Just correct it going forward.