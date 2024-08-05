I have a high interest loan and I am trying to pay it off asap. My Monthly payment is 571.00. I pay 175.00 a week. I always thought the extra would go toward the principle but they put it toward future payments and the interest. So I may be Months ahead in payments! Below is part of their contract that says yes, extra does go to the principle but they don't! Am I missing something here or am I looking at a good reason to hire an Attorney?
INTEREST BEARING LOAN. I agree to pay to the order of Lender, Principal, plus interest ("finance charges") on the daily unpaid Principal balance computed at the Contract Rate, in the Payment amounts shown in the TRUTH IN LENDING DISCLOSURES on page 1 hereof, plus all other fees, charges, and other amounts due under this Agreement, at Lender‘s address set forth in this Agreement, unless otherwise notified, until paid in full.
“All payments will be applied in the following order: (a) other charges provided for in this Agreement or otherwise allowed by law, and late charges; (b) interest accrued to the date the payment is received and applied by Lender; and (c) if there is any remainder of the payment, the unpaid Principal balance.”
Interest on my loan accrues daily on the unpaid Principal balance. If I pay early, more of my payment will be applied to the unpaid Principal balance. If I pay late or miss payments, more of my payment will be applied to interest. This will delay my Principal reduction and cost me more in interest. The Payment Schedule assumes that I will make each payment on the day it is due; therefore, my final payment will be adjusted as appropriate to reflect any variation in the actual dates my payments are received by the Lender. If any unpaid amounts remain due to Lender after my final scheduled payment due date, I agree to pay interest on these unpaid amounts, computed at the Contract Rate, until paid in full, to the extent permitted by applicable law.