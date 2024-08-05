I'm trying to build a spreadsheet for a house purchase in the future.

I cannot find what I want online so, I'm trying to build it myself.

It takes in my mortgage and rental income and delivers a profit/loss number and a how many years for my investment to breakeven.

I wanted this spreadsheet to be flexible to take in various rental scenarios (in good times and bad). I even wanted to add taxes, but I'm not that smart.

However, I don't believe it is giving me the correct information.

Can you look and make a suggestion?

The spreadsheet can be found here:

Spreadsheet