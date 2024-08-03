Laws vary by country/province/state/etc., but legal action is appropriate when co-owners can't agree on how to split an asset. If the asset is not easily divisible, like a house, then the typical result is either one party buying out the other(s), or the forced sale of the property. Rectifying this without waiting for him to involve lawyers will likely save you a good deal of money, but having someone helping ensure the distribution is equitable can be worthwhile.

There's a law stack exchange that you could ask, or contact a local attorney for additional information.

It's good to have written agreements in advance of these situations, you could legally be 50:50 owners despite having contributed/benefited from the property disproportionately.