My ex and i split up and he moved out of the house WILLINGLY and WILLINGLY was okay with me staying in the house. I have not missed a mortgage payment. He wants his name off of the house but unfortunately my credit has taken a toll and i have dug myself into a deep hole i am trying to figure out how to get out of which is now making me unable to be approved to take the loan over OR even find a house to rent if i do sell the home. but he is stating that if i don’t take over the house in my name only OR sell the house he will take legal action.
can i be sued and LOSE against the co-owner of my house for not selling/refinancing promptly?
Were you married? If so, what does the divorce decree state? If you were not married, do you have a signed agreement about what happens in this case? Broadly, a co-owner can generally force a sale of the property and a splitting of proceeds in the absence of some previous agreement– Justin CaveCommented 42 mins ago
We were never married. and nothing was ever signed when we split up and he left the house. i don’t have a problem splitting any profit made from the sale of the house but currently i have no other place to go if we do sell.– BellaCommented 30 mins ago
1 Answer
Laws vary by country/province/state/etc., but legal action is appropriate when co-owners can't agree on how to split an asset. If the asset is not easily divisible, like a house, then the typical result is either one party buying out the other(s), or the forced sale of the property. Rectifying this without waiting for him to involve lawyers will likely save you a good deal of money, but having someone helping ensure the distribution is equitable can be worthwhile.
There's a law stack exchange that you could ask, or contact a local attorney for additional information.
It's good to have written agreements in advance of these situations, you could legally be 50:50 owners despite having contributed/benefited from the property disproportionately.