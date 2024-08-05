What is the rationale for doctors to intentionally overcharge for services, when the doctor (or his service) already know the allowable charge for each procedure. For example, a pathology exam of tissue (code 88305) is charged at 227.60 but the doctor (and his billing service) know in advance that private insurance and/or Medicare will only allow a total of approximately 73.00 to be paid for that service.
- I've been assured by physicians that if the patient has no insurance, they will gladly accept 73.00 in cash.
Is there some objective (by a doctor) to charge three times as much as he knows that he will accept?