What is the rationale for doctors to intentionally overcharge for services, when the doctor (or his service) already know the allowable charge for each procedure. For example, a pathology exam of tissue (code 88305) is charged at 227.60 but the doctor (and his billing service) know in advance that private insurance and/or Medicare will only allow a total of approximately 73.00 to be paid for that service.

  • I've been assured by physicians that if the patient has no insurance, they will gladly accept 73.00 in cash.

Is there some objective (by a doctor) to charge three times as much as he knows that he will accept?

  • I have heard - but do not know nearly enough to claim this as truth in an answer - that part of it is tax deductions. If a hospital has to treat emergencies for free, they could either write off 73 dollars as loss - or 227 dollars. And insured people pay reduced rates as negotiated with their insurers.
    – Syndic
    Commented 46 mins ago

This is one of the side effects of the utterly broken health insurance system in the US.

It roughly works like this:

  1. Health insurance is determined by your employer (not by you)
  2. Employers and their HR departments are not experts in insurance selection so they hire a "benefits broker" to create a benefit plan for them.
  3. The brokers compete mainly based on "percentage saved", i.e. they offer a plan where the charge is "75% off the nominal price".
  4. In order to deliver on these massive savings, the brokers work with the providers to radically increase the "nominal price". Example: if a doctor wants $100 for an office visits, the brokers ask them to charge $400. This way the doctor gets the $100 they want/need and the broker gets their 75% savings.

So anyone who is required to play the "nominal price" (for whatever reason) is utterly screwed. That's also why cash payers typically get deep discounts from the providers. The "nominal price" is ridiculously inflated and 50% off for cash payers (like myself) is typically accepted without blinking an eye.

Source: this was described by a former CEO of a health insurance company, but I can't find the source at the moment.

  • interesting take. However the largest health care insurer is Medicare, who sets the rates they will allow for each procedure. I've been told that the private insurers allowable payouts rates are pretty comparable with Medicare. While it's true that various insurers may have vastly different co-insurance rates, the allowable charge is generally consistant with Medicare. As to the Medicare allowable charge, IIRC Medicare has a committee of the AMA that annually examines each procedure and assigns a point value to each that accounts for the physician's cost, expertise, equipment, time
    – BobE
    Commented yesterday
    Sure, but in order to get the Medicare rate you need to be on Medicare. If you not, you get billed a fantasy rate that than gets discounted to something comparable to Medicare. This is just a smoke and mirrors game so the insurance can advertise "huge discounts" to the employer who select the plan
    – Hilmar
    Commented 20 hours ago
  • Any idea in which decade this source was CEO of an insurance company?
    – Hart CO
    Commented 11 hours ago
  • Does anyone pay the nominal price?
    – gerrit
    Commented 8 hours ago
    @gerrit: unfortunately yes. It can hit people that are not insured and are not in a position to negotiate. Often that are vulnerable people: freshly unemployed, people that can't fully understand complex insurance rules, people who are in emergency situations. Medical debt is linked to about 2/3 of all personal bankruptcies in the US and a significant factor is being charged highly inflated prices.
    – Hilmar
    Commented 3 hours ago
The system encourages high charge rates:

  • The 7-8% of people in the US that are uninsured sometimes pay full price, but they are also more likely to not pay than insured patients. Higher charge rates can help make up for the times providers don't get paid.
  • There are also are many situations where provider reimbursement from insurers is based on a percentage of charges, which encourages higher rates.
  • Different reimbursement methodologies across insurers/plans result in adjusting charges up to maximize revenue.

Each practice/hospital will have contracts not just for each insurer, but each plan. The contracts are complex, some procedures might get reimbursed based on a fairly simple fee schedule, but there are many different reimbursement methods and the same procedure typically gets reimbursed several different ways even within one insurance plan depending on the context (in-patient, out-patient, other procedures performed, who performed the procedure, etc.).

In addition to contract complexity, there are also many laws about healthcare billing/pricing. Setting charge rates properly can require:

  • Evaluating all the reimbursement terms in all the contracts with insurers
  • Understanding various laws
  • Assessing non-payment risk
  • Analyzing out of network revenue/reimbursement
  • @ Hart CO, please see my comment above (to prior answer). In general Medicare ALLOWABLE reimbursement (of the procedure) is the guide. The complexity arises with private insurers co-insurance rates (which may vary between policies) and coverage exclusions. Except for excluded procedures, the allowables seem to be consistant with Medicare.
    – BobE
    Commented yesterday
  • Nevertheless, the allowable charge (with the exception of excluded procedures) is fairly consistant within a geographic area, that being the case the question remains: what is the objective for a physician to charge multiples of the allowable? Is there some tax advantage accrued to the doctor by "forgiving" a substantial fraction of his charge?
    – BobE
    Commented 22 hours ago
  • @BobE Medicare pricing is not simple either, providers can base pricing on Medicare (many private plan terms are reimbursed as % of Medicare allowable), but based on doesn't mean equal to, and they rarely are equivalent. Charity care is based on expense not on charges, but that process is also messy and there are certainly some situations where games get played to try to help those figures.
    – Hart CO
    Commented 20 hours ago
  • IIRC actually Medicare allowable IS rather simple. Medicare pays a committee of the AMA to examine the expertise, time, costs (including overhead) and assigns a point value to each procedure code; there are adjustments made to that point value to accommodate geographical variations (costs more to run an office in NYC than Charlotte). Once that point system is set, Congress makes a determination of how many dollars will be paid per point. This system is sufficiently credible that the major privates insurers follow this point system (but may allow greater latitude for geographic)
    – BobE
    Commented 47 mins ago
There are some unscrupulous doctors out there, but most are honest and are just wanting their patients to get better.

One thing they cannot do is offer their patients a bigger discount then any insurance company they are contracted with. Obviously a cash pay should be cheaper than having to file claims with the insurance company. The money is received today, rather than 3 months from now, and there is less labor involved. If a cash payer in paying $75, the the insurance company is probably paying around $30.

The other evil man in this mix is the practice management company. Many times these practices are not doctor own, but run by business types. They will bill you for everything possible to improve their bottom line.

An example of this is one OB office would require a second follow up appointment if a patient wanted an IUD after giving birth. So the patient would have to come in for a 4 week post partum, then pay for a second visit after that to get the IUD. Its totally unnecessary other than billing and time. I happen to know a certain provider who would just do it all in one visit but would have gotten in trouble if she was found out.

