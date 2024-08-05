There are some unscrupulous doctors out there, but most are honest and are just wanting their patients to get better.

One thing they cannot do is offer their patients a bigger discount then any insurance company they are contracted with. Obviously a cash pay should be cheaper than having to file claims with the insurance company. The money is received today, rather than 3 months from now, and there is less labor involved. If a cash payer in paying $75, the the insurance company is probably paying around $30.

The other evil man in this mix is the practice management company. Many times these practices are not doctor own, but run by business types. They will bill you for everything possible to improve their bottom line.

An example of this is one OB office would require a second follow up appointment if a patient wanted an IUD after giving birth. So the patient would have to come in for a 4 week post partum, then pay for a second visit after that to get the IUD. Its totally unnecessary other than billing and time. I happen to know a certain provider who would just do it all in one visit but would have gotten in trouble if she was found out.