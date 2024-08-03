What is the rationale for doctors to intentionally overcharge for services. For example, a pathology exam of tissue (code 88305) is charged at 227.60 but the doctor (and his billing service) know in advance that private insurance and/or Medicare will only allow a total of approximately 73.00 to be paid for that service.

I've been assured by physicians that if the patient has no insurance, they will gladly accept 73.00 in cash.

Is there some objective (by a doctor) to charge three times as much as he knows that he will accept?