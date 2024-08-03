I rented a car in Germany. After one hour of driving the car signaled low engine oil. I stopped at a gas station and checked that the oil indeed was low. I called the rental company helpline and was instructed to buy and refill the oil, with a promise of reimbursement. I kept the bill and asked for the reimbursement after returning the car. Sadly, the company ignored my requests so far.

So, I attempted a chargeback on my revolut mastercard bank card, asking for the cost (50 EUR) back. I chose "my order doesn't match the description" as a reason from the drop-down menu. However, this was rejected by revolut with an explanation "Services that aren't as described must be cancelled for the customer to be eligible for a refund. We can only dispute the value of unused or unconsumed goods."

Am I out of luck or is there a way to persuade revolut to get involved? Perhaps there is a better way to phrase the request?

If the chargeback doesn't work, is there some small claims procedure in Germany that I could realistically use without appearing in court in person? Sending letters by post is fine. It is petty, but I feel like fighting for it as a matter of principle.