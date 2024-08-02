On Schwab, I can follow Accounts > Portfolio Performance, then select a particular account and date range (with particular start and end dates!) to see the percent return on that account on a particular day. Is this possible on Vanguard's website? As far as I can tell, it shows the percent returns for the past day of individual holdings, but does not show the total percent returns of an account for a particular day. I can also follow Portfolio > Performance > Custom Date Range, and then select a range, but here I am limited to only selecting start and end months. Am I missing something?

Edit: Also, the Holdings page does not show results for an account overall: