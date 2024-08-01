TASE is a small stock exchange, and sometimes it takes a long time to do a deal. BlackRock has ETFs it also sells in TASE, and for tax reasons I need to buy them from there. So Im wondering if there is some way to buy them directrly from BlackRock? Theoretically they could use this money to buy more stocks according to the index, and thus keep the value steady. Additionaly it would be nice to be able to sell it to them later, so i'll know that the traffic in TASE will not hinder me if I ever want to sell.