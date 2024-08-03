From financial point of view the void card is just a plastic card with identifiers recorded in the chip/magnetic strip and your name, card number and safety code written on it.

Anyone, including you, trying to use it will invalidate your current card instantly.

So the only financial risk is you having to ask for a new card and not having the access to the money for some time.

If you want, you can puncture a hole through the contacts and magnetic strip.

BUT

But there are other non-financial risks of a toddler playing with plastic card. And trust me, toddlers are very creative in ways of doing thing adults never thought of. And bloody fast!

You haven't mentioned the age of your baby, but we can consider them toddler because you didn't call them child.

When your child will be able to understand what the card means (that it was yours, that it was valid and what it means) then there is no risk of giving them your old cards.