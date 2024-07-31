What are the strengths and weaknesses of ETFs denominated in USD listed on ― Canadian exchanges vs. American exchanges?

Consider a Canadian, with USD, who intends to invest in a US Treasuries ETF. Why buy SPAY.U — Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, or UBIL.U — Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF? These trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Why not buy BIL ― SPDR® Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SGOV― iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF? Both are listed on NYSE ARCA.

Perhaps these beneath Reddit comments answer my questions, but they’re too snippety. Can someone flesh them out? Better off to use HISU.U or such instead, really anything Canadian listed. SGOV you lose 15% to dividend withholding tax on non registered accounts, that’s a serious number Aren’t withheld taxes paid in the us deductible on your tax return? Having 15% taxes withheld in a tfsa would be a larger difference.