If i had 1 share of a company and the price i bought it for doubled wouldni then have 2 shares or just 2 shares worth of money
1 Answer
The number of shares, and the percentage ownership of the company it represents, does not change just because the price changes. If your 1 share represents 1% of the company, it will always be 1% of the company regardless of the price (barring a split, buyback, or issuance of new shares). What changes is the market's value of the entire company that changes the price of 1 share.
Your middle question is a bit confusing, but say you bought 1,000 shares for $1 each, or $1,000. The price per share then goes up to $2. yes you could sell 500 shares for $1,000 and reinvest it into something else (this is sometimes called "playing with house money" since you got your whole original investment back). But there's no rule of thumb to say whether you should or not. A better question might be "If I had $2,000 - would I buy shares of this company? Why or why not?".