The number of shares, and the percentage ownership of the company it represents, does not change just because the price changes. If your 1 share represents 1% of the company, it will always be 1% of the company regardless of the price. The only time the number of shares changes is when there is a split - but even then the percentage does not change. If you had one share worth 1% and it split 2:1, you now have 2 shares worth 0.5% each, so you still have 1%. What changes is the market's value of the entire company that changes the price of 1 share.

Your middle question is a bit confusing, but say you bought 1,000 shares for $1 each, or $1,000. The price per share then goes up to $2. yes you could sell 500 shares for $1,000 and reinvest it into something else (this is sometimes called "playing with house money" since you got your whole original investment back). But there's no rule of thumb to say whether you should or not. A better question might be "If I had $2,000 - would I buy shares of this company? Why or why not?".

For an analogy, consider that you buy a baseball card (or a Pokemon card if you're not as old as I am) for $100 that only has 100 copies in existence. If the "value" (what someone is willing to pay to buy it) of that card goes up to $200 - you have to sell the card to get any of that increase in value. It's still just 1 card and it still represents 1% of the overall existence. It's now just "worth more" because someone will buy it for more. Why someone would buy it for more (and how it's worth is determined) would be very different between the two cases, but fundamentally the analogy is the same. If you had 100 cards instead, you could sell half of them and get your original investment back, but that's a decision you'd have to make at that time.