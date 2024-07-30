A UK Wine merchant publishes a review of the components of the price of a bottle of wine at different price points, summarised in the image below. The lowest price they reference is £6.31, apparently "the average price of a 75cl still wine in the UK Off Trade". Assuming "average" here means mean, then it seems reasonable to assume that the majority of wine sold is cheaper than this (as you cannot get wine for very much less than £6.31, but you can pay a lot more).

From the graph below it is not obvious that there is that much room for cost savings on the price of a £6.31 bottle of wine except perhaps the £1.37 profit, but you can get much cheaper. For example Lidl sells one at £3.79.

How does the economics work on wine this cheap? Is it valid to divide up that price in the way bibendum do for this wine? Can we say where they make the savings compared to the "average" bottle? Or is this not an appropriate way to look at this sector of the market, with supermarket "loss leaders" and purchasers that can exploit distressed sellers and/or localised overproduction or something such that it does not make sense to talk about the cost of production of the individual product?

I am particularly interested in the UK, as the way duty is calculated is particularly "non-progressive", but answers for other areas could be interesting.