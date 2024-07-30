I am in Austria, and am investing in ETFs via one of the big brokers in Germany (Flatex), with a view to holding on to them for many years.

Brokers like Flatex require private customers to define their 'risk class' on scale from 1 to 6 or similar, and classify investments into each category as well. The system won't let you invest in a product that is above your risk level, which makes sense.

I frequently see ETFs tracking a 'global' index, like the MSCI World, touted as a solid investment because they are broadly diversified and often have low expense ratios, at least in the German-language press (example, in German). I was surprised to learn that Flatex considers ETFs tracking global indices to be in the riskiest category of 'complex financial products'.

Can anyone explain why this is?

My guess is that this is because they can be volatile in the short term, even if they tend to grow in the long term (?). Another idea is that they include investments in countries with currency or political risks, but it cannot be this because Flatex considers ETFs in "emerging markets" to be substantially less risky.