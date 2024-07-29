We are debating whether transferring the proceeds from a house sale from one US account (buyer) to another (familiy member of the seller) might be problematic in a case where the recipient account holder’s name is different from the house owner’s name. Is there anything we should be aware of, or does this have no implications whatsoever?
I don't understand who the parties are in this transaction. X (seller) owns the house and sells it to Y (buyer), so Y transfers the sale value to X. X then transfers the proceeds to Z (family member of X)? Or are you saying Y transfers the sale price direct to Z, so the money never passes through X's account?– VickyCommented 41 mins ago
Is the sale proceeding "normally" (i.e. buyer wire funds to an escrow account at a title company, title company disburses the money to the seller when contracts are signed)? Or since this is a sale inside the family, are you proceeding more informally? And is that part of what might be "problematic"?– Justin CaveCommented 34 mins ago
The big issue is that the check or checks from the sale are going to be made out to the seller, and therefore cannot be deposited into anybody else's account unless they sell or endorses them over. And a bank would be very suspicious if presented with that large a pile of money signed over.
Normally, what you would do is let the money going to the seller's account, and then have the seller's bank write a draft transferring the funds to the account you really want the money in.
Nobody is going to want to write checks to cash, or to some other name, since they have no confidence that the money will in fact find its way to the seller. It might be possible to use a bonded and registered transfer agent, but again, they are going to watch to send the money to the person whom the paperwork says the money is owed to.
Security and convenience are always in conflict with each other, and for this much money security wins.