The big issue is that the check or checks from the sale are going to be made out to the seller, and therefore cannot be deposited into anybody else's account unless they sell or endorses them over. And a bank would be very suspicious if presented with that large a pile of money signed over.

Normally, what you would do is let the money going to the seller's account, and then have the seller's bank write a draft transferring the funds to the account you really want the money in.

Nobody is going to want to write checks to cash, or to some other name, since they have no confidence that the money will in fact find its way to the seller. It might be possible to use a bonded and registered transfer agent, but again, they are going to watch to send the money to the person whom the paperwork says the money is owed to.

Security and convenience are always in conflict with each other, and for this much money security wins.