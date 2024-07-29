I have a vendor who collects payments from my customers for me and makes a single deposit every fortnight.

I have several customers with fortnightly invoices.

The customers tend to pay irregular amounts so most payments are partial payments for one or two invoices.

I don't seem to be able to have gnucash split the vendor's payment across several customers's invoices.

Can anyone recommend an account/split structure (or whatever) that would let me split the deposits as payments to invoices for several customers?