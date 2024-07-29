I am from India. I live in Europe and I earn from US as a freelancer.

I have so many accounts and I don't know what to do

USD business account - Receive money from clients USD personal account - For personal expenses Another USD personal account - My usual personal USD accounts blocks transfer to crypto exchanges EUR personal account - For local transactions where USD account doesn't work INR personal account - For personal transactions in India and to fund Indian broker Another INR personal account - The other INR account have problem receiving funds from USD bank account, so this account just receive the money and route it to other INR account

Apart from this, there are multiple broker account and credit cards.

I have a google sheet where I add balance in each account every month. This way, I am aware of my net worth. I also have another sheet where I add invoices payment received.

But, I have no way to track my expense because money flows in random direction all the time. There is no single account. My net worth fluctuate with stock market so it's even harder to track expenses

What should I do?