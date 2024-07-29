Is gercomtrustnetbank.com online banking is legit? They asked me to pay for COT code, IRS Fee before i can withdraw my money from their bank to my main bank account. Is this a scam? Please I wanna hear your opinion about this. Thank you!!! the only way I can contact them is through WhatsApp (1-403-306-0609)
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 13 times
New contributor
This question is similar to: I was asked for a COT code to transfer money to my account. Is this a scam?. If you believe it’s different, please edit the question, make it clear how it’s different and/or how the answers on that question are not helpful for your problem.– Justin CaveCommented 14 mins ago
Yes, it's a scam.– Justin CaveCommented 14 mins ago
