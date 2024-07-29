0

Is gercomtrustnetbank.com online banking is legit? They asked me to pay for COT code, IRS Fee before i can withdraw my money from their bank to my main bank account. Is this a scam? Please I wanna hear your opinion about this. Thank you!!! the only way I can contact them is through WhatsApp (1-403-306-0609)

