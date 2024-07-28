Is Allied City Bank legit? The sign up is difficult to find, and asks for no information that normal banks do. This bank is used by an acquaintance (no I haven’t met him) who had a large amount deposited into his account and he couldn’t do transfers because he’s in Ukraine (I know, I’m not convinced either). He sent me his log on information and asked that I pay his car insurance and sent me the wire transfer information, he was sent the codes asked for during the transfer and I entered them. All of this is documented through text messages. Finally he said after 3 more transfers that show as approved he wanted to send me a large sum. It was sent to my local bank account, which he can’t see from where he is. It’s pending. He received a message from Allied City Bank saying I would need to open an account with them because it was over 100k. And that the transaction was on hold and could be confiscated by the IMF. I opened an account and received an email with the account number, the password and pin. It also required a deposit of $6k to have the pending amount transferred. I have refused for many reasons, and now he’s afraid his money will be confiscated pending investigation.
This question is similar to: My online boyfriend ask me to do the bank transfer using his bank account because he can't access it from another country.
If you have to ask - then yes, it is a scam.
