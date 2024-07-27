0

I have recently seen many car dealers with ads that say "3.9% APR Financing for 36 Months" and similar. Supposing I get a 5-year auto loan, what happens after the 36 months? I can't find anywhere in the advertisement's fine print any details about what happens after that. Is this a trick to get people on 3.9% for 36 months, then it becomes something ridiculous, like 25% after that?

Usually, what it means is that the 3.9% APR is offered for a loan with the given term. I.e.: if you get a 5 year auto loan, it would have a different APR, not the 3.9% advertised. If you want the 3.9% advertised APR - you'll need to get the 36 months loan it is advertised for.

