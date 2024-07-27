I recently changed employers and I want to do remove some funds from the old employer's 401(k) plan and transfer it into a Roth IRA account with Fidelity that I also just opened. The thing is a portion of the funds in the 401(k) plan are held in company stock (~ 7%). Also the stocks have greatly depreciated in value i.e. its current market value is at least 25k lower than the cost basis.

I have learned that I can do a partial withdrawal and say, for example, if I did a conversion of $30,000 into a Roth IRA, then the amount will be withdrawn pro-rated i.e. 7% of the 30k will come from the company stock. I wanted to understand what the tax implication is of this Roth conversion; I know I owe taxes on the money withdrawn this year as income tax, but what about the portion of the money that came from the company stock? Is the whole 30k taxed as income tax or is the portion that came from company stock taxed differently (taxed on its original cost-basis even though the market value is significantly lower)?

By the way, the 30k ends up in my Roth IRA as cash (not an in-kind transfer of the stock portion that was withdrawn).

In my research so far, I'm inclined to think the whole 30k including the portion that came as stock will be taxed simply as income tax. This is because the amount transferred is equivalent to liquidated and transferred as cash. Is this correct?

Thanks!